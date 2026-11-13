Tribunal against judge accused of racial slur moved in-camera due to complainant's medical condition

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of racism against an Eastern Cape high court judge has moved to an in-camera session to due to evidence relating to the complainant’s medical condition.

On Friday, the complainant, East London high court registrar's clerk Thozamile Semekazi was questioned on his admission at a mental facility and chronic illness before retired justice Boissie Henry Mbha ruled that the testimony be held in-camera.

"I've decided that from now henceforth, because of the nature of the evidence that we are dealing with, it relates to confidential medical conditions of this witness, I've decided that this should not be broadcast in any form publicly, and that from now henceforth, these proceedings will be in-camera," Mbha said.

Semekazi laid a complaint against judge Belinda Hartle, accusing her of swearing at him and using a racial slur, in 2025.

Hartle has denied using the racial slur, admitting only to uttering a single expletive because files were handed in late, for which she apologised.

Earlier, director of court operations, Denim Kroqwana, whose office is next to that of Hartle's secretary, Shakira Frost, where the alleged incident took place, concluded his testimony.

In his complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Semekazi claimed Hartle had used the racial slur in a "firm and bold" voice.

When testifying, Kroqwana said he did not hear what Hartle said, adding that he could generally hear people when they spoke loudly.

Kroqwana said the complaint laid by Semekazi to the JSC in July after he was discharged from hospital was different from what he had told him on the day of the alleged incident.

Kroqwana said he noted that there was a change in what he was told and what was in the complaint and he was "surprised by that".

He said he and Hartle had a good working relationship.