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Judicial Service Commission investigates gross misconduct claims in Sandton hearing

Court clerk breaks down in tears over judge's alleged racial slur

Tribunal hears clerk felt 'hurt and abused' after late file row escalated

  • Ziyanda Zweni
4 min read
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A high court registrar's clerk broke down in tears before a Judicial Conduct Tribunal, recounting the emotional distress he suffered after senior judge Belinda Hartle allegedly hurled profanities and a racial slur at him. Thozamile Semekezi told the tribunal that the outburst followed a dispute over late case files, leading to severe depression and hospitalisation.

Judge Hartle's defence counsel denied the racial allegation, describing the complaint as 'trumped-up' and claiming the judge merely used a single expletive out of frustration with administrative delays, for which she promptly apologised.

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