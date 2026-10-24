Nahoon Beach temporarily closed following shark sighting

Nahoon Beach has been temporarily closed after a shark was sighted on Saturday morning.

Buffalo City Metro said the closure was a precautionary measure, warning swimmers and beachgoers not to enter the beach until further notice.

"The public is urged to adhere to all safety instructions and warnings issued by beach officials to ensure the safety of everyone," it said.

This is the second beach to be closed in KuGompo City this week following the tragic death of 65-year-old Janine Lochrenberg.

She was killed in a fatal shark attack at Orient Beach on Tuesday.

Lochrenberg, who was wearing a magnetic shark-repellent band, was swimming in a group when she signaled for help after being bitten on her arm and leg.

She succumbed to her injuries before being pulled to shore.