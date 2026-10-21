A 65-year-old retired nuclear physicist, Janine Lochrenberg, has died following a fatal shark attack off Orient Beach in KuGompo City (East London). Despite wearing a specialist shark-repellent band, she suffered catastrophic injuries during an early-morning group swim roughly 100 to 150 metres offshore.

Witnesses and fellow swimmers, including an advanced life support paramedic and an Olympic swim champion, brought Lochrenberg to shore and performed CPR, but she could not be revived. Buffalo City Metro officials have since shut Orient Beach and Eastern Beach to the public while an inquest is opened into the incident.