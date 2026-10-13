Sports administrator 'receives death threats' over opposition to mall plan

A community sports administrator in Qonce says he is living in fear after receiving death threats for opposing the demolition of the historic Victoria Sports Grounds. The site, which holds deep political and athletic significance as the venue of Steve Biko's 1977 funeral service, is central to a proposed R500m shopping mall development.

Thembani Tom, secretary of the King Sports Veterans' Association, approached the police after an alleged hitman contacted him demanding cash to halt an assassination plot. As an intimidation investigation continues, the dispute highlights intense tensions between heritage preservation and municipal commercial initiatives.