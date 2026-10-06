Calls for Mthatha West villages to be renamed after founder JJ Ndzambule

Communities in the cluster of villages west of Mthatha are calling for the area to be renamed in honour of its founder, Jonas Jongisizwe “JJ” Ndzambule, the former trusted right-hand man of AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Thembinkosi Butshinga, a local leader, confirmed the calls following Ndzambule’s funeral at MaMpingeni village in Tabase, outside Mthatha, on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of Mthatha West leaders, Butshinga said the community was considering renaming the cluster of eight villages after Ndzambule, who founded the area in 1996.

Though Ndzambule did not belong to a reigning royal house, King Dalindyebo appointed him chief of Mthatha West and head of the Ngxule Traditional Authority in recognition of his role in founding the area, which includes Mandela Park, Joe Slovo Park and Chris Hani Park, as well as his dedicated service to the crown.

However, when relations soured, the king relieved Ndzambule of all royal duties, including his role as traditional leader.

The king sent his councillors to represent him and pay tribute at Ndzambule’s funeral.

Butshinga said the communities would hold meetings and involve stakeholders, including King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality and the Eastern Cape Geographical Name Change Committee.

“We want to ensure all procedures are followed and that the name change is properly gazetted," Butshinga said.

"We have been advised to involve all relevant stakeholders.

"Everyone is pleased, but we are committed to following due process, involving government, the municipality, traditional leaders and the wider Mthatha West community.”

Dr Matthew Mpahlwa, from King Dalindyebo’s office, said Ndzambule served faithfully as an aide and protocol officer.

“He distinguished himself through loyalty, discipline and unwavering commitment to the king and the AbaThembu kingdom," Mpahlwa said.

"His passing is an immense loss to his family, the royal household and the community he served.”

Ndzambule founded Mandela Park, which became home to thousands of families.

Over three decades, it developed into eight villages that make up Mthatha West, now one of the largest communities in Mthatha and a political powerhouse in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.

Ndzambule also served as a mediator, helping reconcile disputes between the king and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, as well as between the king and the family of controversial self-proclaimed leader Sakhumzi Dalinzolo Mareke, who was later killed in a gunfight with police.

Community leaders admitted they had failed to honour Ndzambule during his lifetime, despite his sacrifices in providing land, homes and schools, efforts that put him at personal risk.

They now believe naming a single street, Jonas JJ Ndzambule Avenue, is not enough to honour a man who built Mthatha West from scratch.

Community leaders Mzwandile Velembo, Simosakhe Memani, Nwabisa Nyoka, Xoliswa Dwakaza-Masalimani and Mandela Park Primary principal Xolisani Neti called for a fitting tribute.

Velembo said: “It is time we remember our heritage and honour the father of Mthatha West, the man who ensured we have thousands of homes and businesses.

"We should establish a memorial or rename a school in his honour.”

Butshinga said the time had come to “remember our heritage, remember the father of Mthatha West” through a memorial or by renaming a school or public place.

“Since he died in September, Heritage Month, we could honour him every Heritage Day. JJ is our heritage.”

Memani said the proposed tribute would recognise sacrifices that could have cost Ndzambule his life.

“This would be a fitting honour for his sacrifices, some of which could have cost him his life. It will remind the next generation of where we come from,” he said.

Nyoka, who worked at the law firm that helped register the land with title deeds, said Ndzambule had ensured the law was followed.

“JJ made sure the law was followed, which protected many people from arrest. His legacy must be preserved,” she said.

Ward 37 councillor Thembisile Gqiba, who worked with Ndzambule from 1994, said the first demarcation took place in 1996.

“We began in 1994 and the first demarcation was in 1996. Sites weren’t sold; people paid only R10 for a tractor to demarcate a site," Gqiba said.

"We have lost a hero whose name is synonymous with Mthatha West.”

Councillor Sindile Majikija described Ndzambule as a unifier whose legacy should inspire development, education and the fight against crime.

Dwakaza-Masalimani urged the community to honour his example by rejecting corruption.

Community members said the five schools in the area, including Mandela Park School, built with funds raised by Nelson Mandela, would not exist without Ndzambule.

Neti said Ndzambule played a central role in establishing Mandela Park Primary.

“JJ demarcated the site for the school, travelled the world seeking funding and meeting President Nelson Mandela, and recruited teachers.

"He approached then-education MEC Nosimo Balindlela and premier Makhenkesi Stofile to ensure a school was established here. But he never interfered with the school’s administration.”

The school grew from 196 pupils and six teachers in 1999 to 1,403 pupils and 34 teachers today.

“It would be a fitting tribute to rename the school after JJ. That would be a great honour for its founder,” Neti said.

Butshinga said renaming Mthatha West or erecting a monument in Ndzambule’s honour would not be enough unless people were continually reminded of the history of the area.