In her new narrative non-fiction book 'Chasing Waves: The Rise of Women’s Surfing in South Africa', Gqeberha-born author Melissa Volker dives into the rich, largely untold history of female surfers across the country. Inspired to reclaim a narrative once demeaned by 1970s media as a mere 'comedy interlude', Volker charts the transformative journey of local wave riders all the way to modern Olympic podiums.