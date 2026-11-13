WORKWISE | WhatsApp retirement message costs employer R120,000

The Labour Court in Durban has confirmed that dismissing an employee via a messaging app on the basis of age constitutes an automatically unfair dismissal, particularly when no agreed retirement age exists. In Lemmer v Dr Niresha Mudlay, an employer instructed a 72-year-old practice manager via WhatsApp not to return from leave, claiming work-related stress warranted her retirement.

Rejecting the employer's subsequent claims that the communication was merely an offer of extended leave, the court held that the unilateral action repudiated the employment contract. The ruling serves as a vital reminder to employers about statutory retirement rules and the legal weight of informal digital correspondence.