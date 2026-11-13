WORKWISE | WhatsApp retirement message costs employer R120,000

The Labour Court in Durban has confirmed that dismissing an employee via a messaging app on the basis of age constitutes an automatically unfair dismissal, particularly when no agreed retirement age exists. In Lemmer v Dr Niresha Mudlay, an employer instructed a 72-year-old practice manager via WhatsApp not to return from leave, claiming work-related stress warranted her retirement.
Rejecting the employer's subsequent claims that the communication was merely an offer of extended leave, the court held that the unilateral action repudiated the employment contract. The ruling serves as a vital reminder to employers about statutory retirement rules and the legal weight of informal digital correspondence.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- A Durban doctor sent a WhatsApp message advising her 72-year-old practice manager to retire and not return after leave due to work-related stress.
- The employee challenged the communication as a unilateral dismissal and referred an automatically unfair dismissal dispute to the CCMA and Labour Court.
- The Labour Court ruled that the messages amounted to contract repudiation and rejected the employer's claim that the text was merely a proposal for extended leave.
- Because the employer had not established an agreed or normal retirement age, the statutory defence for age-related termination failed entirely.
- The court awarded the employee R120 000, representing six months' remuneration, adjusting the amount due to her refusal of a later offer to return.