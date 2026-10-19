The Labour Court has dismissed an application by Unilec SA to overturn a CCMA award that ruled a worker's dismissal for alleged workplace intoxication was both procedurally and substantively unfair. Reaffirming that the burden of proof rests entirely on the employer, the court emphasised that mere suspicion cannot replace verified, objective evidence.
The employee, who had arrived at work solely to consult the company doctor due to illness, was booked off sick by two separate practitioners, neither of whom detected signs of intoxication. With Unilec failing to produce blood or breathalyser test results during arbitration, the court dismissed the review and ordered the company to cover the worker's legal costs.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- The Labour Court dismissed Unilec SA's bid to overturn a CCMA ruling that found an employee's dismissal for alleged intoxication unfair.
- The general worker visited his workplace solely to see the in-house medical doctor after falling ill, and two separate doctors booked him off sick without noting any alcohol use.
- Unilec failed to present objective proof, such as blood or breathalyser test results, relying merely on witness statements and an invoice.
- The court refused to consider new documentary evidence introduced on review, noting that employers cannot bolster cases after an unfavourable arbitration.
- Unilec was ordered to pay the employee's legal costs, underscoring that employers must substantiate intoxication allegations with credible evidence.