Australia coach Les Kiss was frustrated by his side's failure to make the most of their pressure after the 2027 Rugby World Cup hosts ended the calendar year with a decisive 38-14 loss to Ireland.

In what was effectively a playoff for fifth place in the inaugural Nations Championship, the Wallabies were outscored five tries to two by Ireland as they suffered fresh misery at a chilly and sparsely attended Twickenham.

But Australia were held up several times by committed Irish defence during their seventh defeat in 14 Tests in 2026, where they also posted six wins and a draw.

More worryingly for Australia, however, was that Friday's reverse represented a fifth loss in their last six matches — a run that included conceding a record total against England in a 45-22 trouncing at Twickenham in their November opener.

"We're very disappointed," Kiss told reporters. "We're doing things to get into the right places but don't have the red zone accuracy. Fair play to them (Ireland), they took their chances well when they had them.

"We have to make sure we do more with the pressure that we build."

Australia went ahead through Jeremy Williams's 21st-minute try, with scrum-half Kalani Thomas crossing Ireland's line in the second half.

But otherwise it was a tough night for the generally outplayed Wallabies, with Kiss adding: "We wanted to get the win to end the year well, but unfortunately Ireland were too good."

Ireland boss Andy Farrell, meanwhile, hailed the performance of Sam Prendergast after the fly-half orchestrated a win that completed a November clean sweep, also featuring last week's 20-17 defeat in Dublin of world champions — and Nations Championship finalists — South Africa.

Prendergast's precise cross-kick set up a second-half try for Ireland wing Rob Baloucoune, while the 23-year-old also contributed 13 points off the tee in a man-of-the-match display.

"Coming into camp, I saw a shift in how much he's demanding not just of himself, but of others as well," Farrell said.

"It felt like during this campaign it was his side that he was driving forward, so that's a massive step in the right direction."

Prendergast has been labelled as a 'kicking' No 10, but Farrell insisted: "I've been saying to him all along that he's always had a running game. He's always been strong at the line, carrying the ball in two hands. He's got a good amount of pace and even more pace this autumn because he's worked hard at it in pre-season.

"You can see his confidence showing up in his running game. He's backing himself."

Ireland's 10th win from 12 Tests in 2026 also featured tries from Robbie Henshaw, Nick Timoney and a late double off the bench from breakout back-row forward James McNabney.

"I thought we dug in deep and we fought and fought and fought," said Farrell. "A 38-14 win is no mean feat against a side like Australia." — AFP

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