Orlando Pirates would have been grateful for a share of the spoils and a good lesson for their youngsters as they fought back from two goals down to a 2-2 CAF Champions League draw against Tanzania’s Simba SC in their Group C opener on Sunday.

Goals from Libasse Gueye in the 10th minute and Anthony Mligo in the 39th gave Simba, coached by South African Steve Barker, a 2-0 lead by half-time in a match played on an artificial surface at a packed, 15,000-seat Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tshepang Moremi pulled one back for Pirates in the 53rd minute in a game also marked by cooling breaks as it was played in 31°C heat. Simphiwe Selepe made it 2-2 in the 63rd.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s Pirates have some survivors from their team that made the 2024/2025 semifinals.

They have a lot more talented, young players who are inexperienced in the rigours of continental football.

Against a tough outfit like Simba, Bucs’ youth showed in the opening half and talent shone through in the second.

The game seemed an illustration of how Pirates will be on a learning curve in the group stages.

That also is exactly where their talented youngsters need to be, cutting their teeth and growing, and perhaps possessing the talent to go further.

Pirates found the hard-running of Simba’s big forwards difficult to contend with in an opening 45 minutes where the home team had their stadium buzzing with two well-deserved, unanswered goals scored in critical moments at the start and end of the half.

From the opening whistle, Simba asked questions of Bucs’ defence, who had to make some tough challenges to keep the Tanzanian club at bay.

Then Simba got the breakthrough. Gueye played a cross-field lob that found Elie Mpanzu on the right.

The big Democratic Republic of Congo striker teased his marker, then chipped across again for Senegalese winger Gueye to stretch for the volley that beat Sipho Chaine.

Neo Maema, one of two South Africans in Barker’s Simba with Rushine de Reuck, came close from range.

As the break approached, Clatous Chama and Gueye combined on a short corner on the right, the latter crossing and Chaine spilling to allow 19-year-old left-back Mligo to gratefully strike the second.

Pirates came out from the changerooms creating chances that included dangerous Simphiwe Masilela hitting the side netting.

The Buccaneers needed to score early to have a chance of a fightback and did that when Moremi was put through on the left and slotted low past keeper Mahamadou Tanja.

Pirates knew intricate South African inter-passing was what they needed to undo Simba and turned that on.

They had a second strike 10 minutes after the first, with Oswin Appollis’s picking out Selepe after the Bucs’ centre-back had popped up in Simba’s box, who turned and finished for the equaliser.











