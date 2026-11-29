GQ Cavaliers and Komani United remain firmly in control of their respective streams in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League, despite both leaders dropping points in the eighth round of the competition at the weekend.

The two sides maintained their positions at the top of the Coastal and Inland streams, respectively, but the chasing pack is closing in.

In the Coastal Stream, newcomers GQ Cavaliers were held to an entertaining 3-3 draw by Gqeberha United in the first Nelson Mandela Bay derby between the two sides in the third-tier competition at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch on Friday.

The result took the Cavaliers to 19 points, but their grip on the top spot is becoming increasingly fragile, with Old Grey and Amavarara breathing down their necks on the same points tally.

Goal difference remains the only factor separating the three contenders, with Cavaliers boasting a superior +22, followed by Amavarara on +14 and Old Grey on +12.

Both chasing sides made the most of the leaders' dropped points with convincing victories on Saturday.

Old Grey enjoyed a successful trip to KuGompo City, overcoming Prides AFC 3-1 at the North End Stadium, while Amavarara produced the biggest result of the weekend, demolishing Sundays River Academy 7-0 at the Dumpy Adams Stadium in Komani.

The same venue also witnessed further misery for Makana Rhini United, whose difficult campaign continued with a 3-1 defeat against fellow home side Seven Stars.

Makana remain without a victory in the league this season.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Buffalo City Relatives continued their impressive run of form, following up their emphatic victory over Prides AFC a few days earlier with another commanding performance.

The Mdantsane-based outfit travelled to the Botanic Gardens Fields in Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet), where they swept aside Camdeboo Academy 4-0 to move to 18 points, just one behind the leading trio.

In the Inland Stream, Komani United retained top spot despite being unable to find a breakthrough against Matta Milan, with the two sides playing out a goalless draw at the Willowvale Stadium.

The result left Komani on 19 points, but their lead over the chasing pack has been reduced to just two points.

Bizana Pondo City strengthened their challenge for the summit with an emphatic 7-1 demolition of league newcomers United at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana.

The victory lifted Pondo City to 17 points, level with local rivals Sinenkani, who claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Matatiele City at the same venue.

Elsewhere, Ravens and Bush Bucks shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at the Rotary Stadium in Mthatha.

The result leaves Ravens fourth on 16 points, while Bush Bucks occupy fifth position with 11 points.

University of Fort Hare and Amaxesibe were the two sides not in action over the weekend, with the university's participation in the University Sport South Africa (USSA) championships accounting for their absence.

Daily Dispatch







