Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has praised Alexander Isak's response to his exacting tactical demands after the forward reached 10 goals for the club this season.

The 27-year-old had a turbulent, injury-hit first campaign at Anfield but is now showing why Liverpool paid £125 million ($164 million) to prise him from Newcastle last year.

In September, Iraola spoke about how his "fights" with the Sweden international were about the work he needed to do off the ball.

Over the subsequent two months, there has been a marked change in Isak's ability to fulfil Iraola's demands.

In Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win against Club Brugge, Isak's pressing before his opener unsettled goalkeeper Yann Sommer. He also scored a second goal late in the game.

"He has definitely improved a lot on the ball and without the ball," Iraola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby at Everton.

"He is understanding better the press and the better he understands the press, the less he has to run also.

"Also, on the ball, we are using him much better in possession; he is linking up play very well. Technically he is a very nice player, so I think we have to use him not just in the finishing side; he can be very important in our build-up."

Iraola, in his first season at Anfield, praised Isak's performance during last week's 4-0 humbling of Manchester United, which lifted Liverpool to fourth in the table, as well as his display in Belgium.

"I think he is understanding everything and is ready to learn and even improve more, and it is a good sign," the Spaniard said on Friday.

Former Bournemouth manager Iraola is looking forward to his first taste of a Merseyside derby.

"I know I haven't lived this derby, but it doesn't take a lot when you are here to perceive that it's a big game for everyone involved," he said.

"I'm very happy to be part of it and I hope I enjoy it, and to enjoy it there is only one way –- that is to win the game."

Liverpool winger Victor Munoz is a doubt after injuring a knee in midweek, while Cody Gakpo remains sidelined and Ryan Gravenberch is also likely to be unavailable at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. — AFP