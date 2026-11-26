The Stella Jessie Esbend Football Association brought down the curtain on its league at the weekend, and it was an action-packed finish across the divisions.

With Star of India set to host its 125th Easter Tournament in 2027, and the top eight teams already preparing for the opening matches of the new season, the association's true focus remains the development of junior talent in the U11 to U17 divisions.

In the senior ranks, there is plenty to play for, with the league winners earning the chance to compete in the Regional League under Safa Buffalo City.