"We are hoping to secure more sponsors for the 2027 season, and with our contacts in the business world, we hope to conclude a few deals," Williams said.
"My executive team worked tirelessly during the year, and we hope the Buffalo City Metro will pay more attention to detail concerning the maintenance of facilities for the 2027 football calendar year."
He also thanked all sponsors and referees for their contributions to the various divisions.
KM Sports SJE FA U11 League: 1. Pefferville 2. Revelation 3. Seagulls
KM Sports SJE FA U13 League: 1. Pefferville 2. Riverside 3. Parkside
Ronnie Phillips SJE FA U15 League: 1. Pefferville 2. Riverside 3. Revelations
Brian Witbooi SJE FA U17 League: 1. Pefferville 2. Star of India 3. Riverside
Dr Dibela SJE FA U19 League: 1. Pefferville 2. Revelations
Thelma Plaatjies SJE FA Senior League: 1. Parkside 2. Goal Diggers 3. Riverside. — DDC