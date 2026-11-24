Keane Lewis-Potter struck twice as Brentford battered 10-man Everton 4-0 to climb into the Premier League's top six on Monday.

Lewis-Potter's luck was in as twice he saw deflected efforts leave Jordan Pickford stranded before a wild challenge by captain James Tarkowski left Everton a man down for more than half of the match.

Vitaly Janelt fired a stunning strike from long range before Fabio Carvalho rounded off a comfortable victory for the Bees, who will fancy their chances when they travel to struggling Manchester United on Saturday.

"It'll probably go a bit under the radar because of the sending off but 11 versus 11, we were outstanding," Brentford boss Keith Andrews said.

"I'm happy with the group, the club, and long may it continue.

"Long way to go. Onto Old Trafford on Saturday and we're looking forward to it."

David Moyes's record 593rd game as Everton boss was not one the Scot will want to remember as his side were swatted aside in west London despite having the chance to go fifth in the table.

"With two shots, both deflected in and took the goalkeeper the wrong way, and the third goal was a worldie outside the box.

"We could use them as excuses but there's no excuses tonight," Moyes said.

"The performance was way below the standards we've set and the way we've been playing recently."

A defensive mix-up allowed Jaidon Anthony too much time to pick out Lewis-Potter for the opening goal and his shot deflected off Jarrad Branthwaite to wrong-foot Pickford.

Two minutes later, Everton failed to deal with a free-kick into the box and Lewis-Potter was given two opportunities to double his tally.

The winger's first effort was blocked by Tarkowski before Thierno Barry this time deflected into his own net as the Frenchman threw himself towards the ball.

Worse was to come for the visitors when their skipper was shown red after a VAR review for catching Yehor Yarmoliuk on the shin.

Tarkowski will now be banned for Sunday's Merseyside derby at home to Liverpool.

Moyes turned to Jack Grealish off the bench at half-time in his first appearance since being dropped for breaching club discipline a month ago.

Grealish could do little to inspire the 10 men as Janelt's strike lit up an otherwise uneventful second half.

The German midfielder blasted into the top corner from well outside the box 23 minutes from time.

Carvalho rounded off the scoring from point-blank range when a corner fell to the former Liverpool winger in the 90th minute.

Brentford will head to Old Trafford for Mauricio Pochettino's first home match in charge of United, full of confidence and eager to inflict more woe on the Red Devils.

United sit second from the bottom of the table after a nine-game winless league run, plunging the English giants into danger of being relegated for the first time in 52 years. — AFP

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