Old foes Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs will renew their rivalry when they meet in the hugely anticipated Carling Knockout soccer semifinal at Loftus Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The stakes could not be higher as the Brazilians and Amakhosi meet in this clash that carries a place in the final against the winners of the other semifinal between Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates, who meet in Durban on Saturday.

The preparations for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso are affected by the fact that 11 of his players only returned from Bafana Bafana duty in Kenya on Wednesday afternoon.

Sundowns players who were part of the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Iqraan Rayners, Cassius Mailula, Tashreeq Matthews and Siyanda Ndlovu.

Of these players, Williams, Matuludi, Mokoena and Rayners played two matches and they will be assessed by the medical team at Chloorkop to determine their availability.

Key midfielder Mokoena is one of the players who played the two matches.

There is a feeling that he needs to be given a break, but Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said he would give his best if called upon.

“Teboho Mokoena had a severe injury, and nothing happened to the player who aggressed him," Cardoso said.

"Since then, he has been training and playing matches and trying to be in the best condition possible.

“He is not only a good player but a fantastic human being, and we try to support him and the other players as best as we can.

"He has been a hero by sustaining himself on the pitch and sometimes in conditions where others could have given up.

“He is not injured at the moment, and he will push himself to be at the best level, but in some moments he has been playing in situations where he can’t reach the level he wants.”

At the same time, Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has a slight advantage because most of his players were together in camp for the past week and they will be rested.

Asked about the availability of attackers Langalihle Phili and new signing Elis Mokwana, Da Cruz was noncommittal but said there was every possibility they could play a role on Sunday.

“Mokwana is a little bit in the same situation as Phili; he has been training with the team, but there is a lack of competition.

"But potentially they could be in the squad,” Da Cruz said about Mokwana and Phili.

Sundowns coach Cardoso added that this crunch match was a big occasion for South African soccer.

“The big presence of the media speaks to the interest in the match," he said.

"It is a big match between two of the historical teams of South African football, and expectations are high.

“It is a sold-out stadium, and it is good for the level of the game because intensity pushes the level of the players to reach their best performance possible.

"We are happy to play these types of matches, and it is a matter of understanding the conditioning of the players so that we can start the match in the best condition possible.

“We want to proceed in the competition, and obviously it is the objective for all the teams that are still in the competition.”

Da Cruz and his Chiefs contingent also have the same ambitions of getting to the final.

“We are expecting a tough game against a good team and a coach who has done a good job," Da Cruz said.

"We are in the semifinal of the competition, and we want to win this match and qualify for the final.”

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