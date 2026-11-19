Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Wednesday to begin work as the club's new manager, hours after leaving his role as USA coach.

The Argentine ended his reign in the United States with a 2-0 win over Haiti in Cincinnati before flying to Britain.

Pochettino was whisked to the club's training base to start preparations for Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool.

"Very excited to be here," he told club staff. "It's an honour, it's a privilege to be in this amazing club. Yes, looking forward to starting work."

In a club video, directed at United fans, published later Wednesday, he added: "I am looking forward to meeting you guys. I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting.

"This is going to be a special season to support and to make our players fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve."

Pochettino's appointment was announced last Friday, 24 hours after United had confirmed the sacking of Michael Carrick following the Red Devils' worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986/87 season.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is understood to have signed a deal at Old Trafford until the end of the 2028/29 campaign.

On Tuesday, Pochettino said he needed time to make United the dominant football force in Manchester once again.

"The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it's adrenaline you want to feel," he told TNT Sports US.

Sunday's trip to Anfield will be a baptism of fire for the 54-year-old, whose new team are in the relegation zone after just one league win all season.

This weekend's fixtures are:

Saturday: Manchester City v Fulham, 14:30; Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest, 17:00; Aston Villa v Sunderland, 17:00; Chelsea v Leeds United, 17:00; Coventry City v Crystal Palace, 17:00; Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town, 17:00; Newcastle United v Arsenal, 19:30

Sunday: Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 16:00; Liverpool v Manchester United, 18:30

Monday: Brentford v Everton, 22:00 – AFP

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