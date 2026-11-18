Bafana Bafana sensation Relebohile Mofokeng says his superb scoring form, continued with a brace that spurred SA to a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying win against Kenya on Tuesday, is not about proving anyone wrong.

Mofokeng's goals in the 68th and 86th minutes, taking him to five strikes in four matches and the top scorer in the Afcon qualifiers, gave his team a vital 2-0 lead, especially given Kenya again scored late at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi via Mohammed Bajaber's 89th-minute consolation.

While his team worked hard for the win against counterpart Benni McCarthy's fighting Kenya, Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane was left wiping his brow, grateful Mofokeng had buried two to avoid a repeat of the first game at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday.

There, Ryan Ogam's 90th-minute strike earned the Harambee Stars a 2-2 draw that put SA under pressure.

Anything less than a win in Nairobi would have seen Bafana in real danger of failing to clinch the one place for a qualifier in Group D, from which co-hosts Kenya qualify automatically.

Mosimane's inspired substitutions and Mofokeng's eye for goal secured a crucial three points.

Mofokeng, 22, has taken to Belgian top-flight football with aplomb, scoring five goals in 17 games since joining Royal Union Saint-Gilloise from Orlando Pirates after the 2026 World Cup.

He was asked by the Kenyan media, given that former Bafana coach Hugo Broos erred on the side of caution fielding the playmaker and also warned that the diminutive Mofokeng might take time to acclimatise to European football, if he had had something to prove to the Belgian.

"When I get onto the pitch, it's not about proving anyone [wrong]," he said.

"It's just about doing my job and doing what the coach wants.

"If someone doesn't believe in me, I just have to work hard because it's not criticism."

The match also featured an exciting debut for Mamelodi Sundowns' 23-year-old prospectm Siyanda Ndlovu.

Mosimane's attacking 63rd-minute substitutions, bringing in striker Lyle Foster and winger Ndlovu for striker Iqraam Rayners and midfielder Teboho Mokoena, worked for the coach.

Within minutes, Ndlovu produced a blistering run to set up Mofokeng's opener.

"[Initially] I had to adjust to the condition of the pitch, to have three holding midfielders to try and keep the game [in check]]," Mosimane said.

"But [after the subs] he [Mofokeng] played as a third midfielder [and playmaker], marking your '6' [Zak Vyner].

"[Vyner] created a problem, but he [Mofokeng] is not just a player who is good on the ball; he knows his defensive duties, and that's what we needed tonight.

"To be able to score is also a credit to Mofokeng. He's a 22-year-old who's getting so hot.

"But the direct answer [on the substitutions] is we had to score.

"I could not keep three midfielders, so I pushed Rele into his No 10 position and played the two midfielders."

Bafana end their Group D campaign away against Guinea and at home to Eritrea in March.

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