Young Bucks managed to pull two goals back during the latter stages, but the damage had already been done as Kilimanjaro secured a deserved victory.

In the third-place playoff, Gompo-based Saam Staan overcame Needs Camp-based Real Attackers 3-0 to secure the bronze-medal position.



Athini Keita Magabela of Kilimanjaro and Mxhala Mikhulu of Young Bucks were recognised with the BCFR Golden Boot awards after finishing as the leading goalscorers in their respective Coastal and Inland Streams.



The host association's celebrations continued when the ELCLFA U15 selection defeated Nxarhuni LFA 3-0 in the final of the 2nd Edition U15 Inter-LFA KO Championship.



Garren Meintjies was the standout goalscorer, registering a brace, while BCFR U15 Footballer of the Tournament Gebayro Madden contributed the third goal to seal a memorable championship victory for the hosts.



Despite the disappointment of losing the final, Nxarhuni LFA deserves tremendous credit for an outstanding tournament.

The Buffalo City Football Region, led on the day by acting president Vuyo Zambodla and his regional executive committee, enjoyed tremendous support from the ELCLFA Executive Committee in delivering an event that added another chapter to the region's short history.



Safa stalwart and inaugural president of the unified Safa Border, Zola Dunywa, was honoured with the 35th Anniversary Commemorative Award for Football Excellence in recognition of his contribution to the game.



Dunywa led the unified Safa Border structure between 1991 and 1995, a period widely remembered for some of the region's greatest football achievements.

Among these was the historic triumph in the 1995 Safa National Senior Interprovincial, a landmark achievement that remains an important part of Border football heritage. – DDC