Zwane's league run earns recognition, but says Cup heartbreak exposes flaws

AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane has been crowned the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for September and October after inspiring Usuthu to an impressive five-match winning streak. The fine run of form has lifted the Durban side into the top three, sitting just four points off league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite the domestic honours, Zwane remains grounded following a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout. The tactician maintains that his squad must continue learning how to convert dominance into tangible silverware before they can truly be labelled genuine contenders.
SummaryOpen the quick read
- Arthur Zwane won the Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award for September and October after guiding AmaZulu to five straight league wins.
- Usuthu's impressive sequence of victories propelled the club into third place on the league table, just four points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns.
- The award comes immediately after a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals courtesy of a 97th-minute penalty.
- Zwane expressed frustration over missed chances against Stellies, noting that league consistency must translate into cup competition results.
- AmaZulu will resume their campaign following the international break when they face Milford FC on November 28, targeting a sixth consecutive league triumph.