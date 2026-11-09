Komani United remain unbeaten inland, Cavaliers move to top of coastal in Motsepe League

Baton changing at the summit of the coastal stream of the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League continued this weekend, while in the inland, Komani United stretched their unbeaten run to five games.
GQ Cavaliers took the top spot from Amavarara who occupied the coastal stream position for the past two weeks.
This after they enjoyed an impressive afternoon on Saturday, recording a comfortable 3-0 win over Sundays River Valley Academy at the Valencia Sports ground in Addo.
Those three points moved them to 12 points after five rounds.
Behind them are Old Grey on 10 points.
Old Grey had to work harder for their victory, edging Amavarara 1-0 in a closely contested encounter at the Dumpy Adams ground in Komani.
The narrow win ensured that Amavarara slid to third position.
Fourth position is occupied by Buffalo City Relatives, with nine points.
The Mdantsane side showed ruthlessness as they dismantled Makana Rhini United 6-1 in an emphatic display of attacking football at the Rhodes University fields.
The big victory made them the standout performers of the round.
In the other fixture in the stream, Gqeberha United FC and Prides AFC played to a goalless draw, with neither side able to find the back of the net at the De Wet Stadium in Despatch.
In the inland stream, Komani United moved to 15 points and opened up a four-point gap between them and second place Sinenkani.
They secured a 1-0 victory, overcoming FC Ravens in another tightly contested match at Dumpy Adams.
Bizana Pondo City FC and Sinenkani FC could not be separated after playing to a goalless draw at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana.
Both sides had to settle for a point apiece, meaning Sinenkani are on 11 points.
Bush Bucks are right on their heels in third place with 10 points.
Imbabala were among the standout performers in the stream after overcoming the University of Fort Hare 2-1 at the Rotary Stadium in Mthatha.
United FC were among the teams celebrating an away victory after defeating Matatiele City 2-1 at the Thathandani Stadium in Matatiele.
The visitors, who are making their debut in the league this season, showed determination to secure their first three points in the third tier.
Meanwhile, Matta Milan enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Amaxesibe FC at the Willowvale Stadium.
The loss for Amaxesibe means they are still rooted at the bottom of the stream and winless.
Camdeboo Football Academy Development played Seven Stars on Sunday in the late afternoon.
Results of the game could not be added by the time of publication.