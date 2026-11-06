The East London Central Local Football Association (ELCLFA) season concluded at North End Stadium in KuGompo City with a Super Sunday football extravaganza that delivered drama, triumphs and emotional celebrations.

From Kilimanjaro's dramatic premiership title defence to Swaraj's long-awaited FA Cup glory, and the extraordinary junior football achievements of Future Boys and Ellesse United, the day provided a fitting climax to another memorable chapter in the 122-year-old EL Central Local FA (ELCLFA).



Kilimanjaro delivered a magnificent all-round performance to defeat table-toppers Umoja 3–1 and successfully defend their premiership title.



It was a heartbreaking conclusion for Umoja, who had topped the table for virtually the entire campaign and seemed destined to win their maiden crown.



With just two matches remaining, Charles Mensah's charges enjoyed a commanding five-point advantage. However, a shock 2–1 defeat against Young Lions on the penultimate matchday reopened the championship race, setting up a dramatic winner-takes-all showdown against the defending champions.



Kilimanjaro seized their opportunity with two quickfire first-half goals, effectively ending Umoja's resistance.

Somila Stofile, Thembelihle Adonisi and Ramah Nzory were the goalscorers who inspired the 3–1 victory.

Kilimanjaro became only the second club in ELCLFA history to secure consecutive premiership championships, following Seagulls, who achieved the feat in 2021 and 2022.



They are also only the third club to win more than one ELCLFA Premiership, joining Seagulls and Riverside.



Umoja and Swaraj will represent ELCLFA in the 2027 Buffalo City Football Regional League Promotional Playoffs.



While Kilimanjaro celebrated premiership supremacy, Parkridge-based Swaraj ended a 25-year wait by lifting the fourth edition of the Peter Saville Memorial FA Cup.



Swaraj reclaimed the prestigious silverware for the first time since 2001.

The 2001 triumph remains a special chapter in the club's history when Donovan Manual came off the bench to score the decisive goal in a tense 1–0 victory over Mighty Boys, with Brendan Polly also part of the Swaraj setup.



Twenty-five years later, the two men once again found themselves at the centre of the celebrations, this time guiding the club from its management ranks.



Their leadership culminated in another memorable cup-winning occasion as Swaraj defeated surprise finalists Ellesse United U19 in a commanding final performance.



Divine Hewitt, Keanu Minnaar and Deneo Manual found the net, while Damian Dick produced a sublime hat-trick to complete the emphatic victory.



The FA Cup success was Swaraj's 13th ELCLFA senior premier silverware.

Their successful season was rewarded with a fourth-place finish in the premiership, securing qualification for the 2027 BCFR Regional League Promotional Playoffs.



Despite falling short in the final, Ellesse United U19 emerged as one of the competition's biggest revelations.

The young Mdantsane-based outfit eliminated premiership opposition Rangers and United on their remarkable journey to the final.



United secured third place after edging Young Lions 5–4 in a penalty shootout following an entertaining 4–4 draw.



The future of ELCLFA football looks promising, with Future Boys and Ellesse United emerging as the dominant forces in the junior League Cup competitions.



Future Boys enjoyed a particularly remarkable season, equalling the record established by Millan in 2022 after securing six ELCLFA junior championship titles in 2026.

Ellesse United were equally impressive, featuring in all four junior League Cup finals and collecting two trophies, while Future Boys also secured two cup titles.



The ELCLFA Junior League Cup final results were: