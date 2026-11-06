Motsepe League leaders Amavarara and Komani United face exciting double-header at Dumpy Adams

The Dumpy Adams Stadium in Komani will be the place to be this weekend as it will be hosting a blockbuster soccer double-header between the top teams in the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League.

Both stream leaders, Amavarara for coastal and Komani United for inland, will enjoy the advantage of playing in front of their home supporters.

Amavarara will take on Old Grey from Gqeberha in the curtain-raiser at 1pm on Saturday, followed by Komani United against FC Ravens at 3pm.

Komani have 12 points and a win over Ravens will give them breathing space as the league approaches its halfway mark.

If Ravens pick up the win, it will ensure they draw level with Komani.

The Bizana side are still bruised from suffering their first loss when they went down to rivals Bizana Pondo City last week.

Unbeaten Sinenkani, who have 10 points, will play Pondo City in another local derby at the Mphuthumi Mafumbatha Stadium.

Amaxesibe will be chasing their first win when they travel to the Willowvale Stadium to face Matta Milan.

Another fixture in the inland stream sees Bush Bucks welcome University of Fort Hare at the Mthatha Stadium.

Debutants Fort Hare have found it hard to keep up with the pace of this competition. They are winless after four outings.

Both struggling Matatiele City and United will be aiming for a full haul of points at the Thandanani Stadium in Matatiele.

In the coastal stream, Amavarara, on 10 points, will be aiming to extend their gap at the top. But that will be a hard task as they face unpredictable opponents.

On their day, Old Grey have the potential to spoil a party and a ruthless streak saw them become finalists in the league last season.

They have seven points and a win will see them draw level with Amavarara.

GQ Cavaliers will want to continue their red-hot form when they travel to the Valencia Sports Field in Addo to square up with Sundays River Valley Academy.

Cavaliers have won three of their four matches and are second on the coastal stream with nine points. Last week, they dismantled Camdeboo Football Academy 4-0.

Buffalo City Relatives will travel to bottom team Makana Rhini United, playing on the Rhodes University Prospect Field.

They will both have three points in mind after the Mdantsane outfit were beaten 2-1 by Amavarara last week.

Other matches in the coastal stream will see Gqeberha United play Prides AFC at the De Wet Stadium, while on Sunday, Camdeboo will tussle with Seven Stars at the Botanic Gardens Sport Ground.

Stars finally picked up their first win of the league last week with a 4-3 result over Prides.



