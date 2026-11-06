Mbokazi, Foster return for Bafana, while Zwane axed for Kenya double

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and striker Lyle Foster while leaving out experienced midfielder Themba Zwane for his final 27-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) soccer qualifiers against Kenya.

Zwane’s omission comes as a surprise, particularly given the importance Mosimane had previously placed on the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder since taking charge of the national team in September.

Mosimane had identified Zwane as one of the team’s leaders, highlighting his experience and institutional knowledge as crucial in helping integrate younger players into the national setup.

Zwane, who has struggled to get minutes under his belt at club level, is replaced by Sundowns teammate Siyanda Ndlovu, who earned his place following an encouraging start to the season.

“Ndlovu has been man-of-the-match three or four times. You can’t ignore that,” Mosimane said.

"I am emotional because I like Zwane. I had to phone Zwane. He is a professional, a role model, these boys learn from him.”

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer star Mbokazi’s returns to the national setup for the first time since his brilliant World Cup campaign in June.

He missed Bafana's last two qualifiers in which they beat Guinea 2-1 and dismantled Eritrea 5-0 due to a thigh injury.

He will be playing for the first time under Mosimane and will provide another defensive option against former Bafana striker Benni McCarthy, who will be heading the coaching dugout for Kenya.

“I need to give Mbokazi an opportunity; he did exceptionally well in the World Cup,” Mosimane said.

It will be the first time under Mosimane for Foster as well.

He also last donned national colours at the World Cup.

He missed Mosimane's first Bafana games as he was finalising a high-profile loan move from Burnley to MLS side Houston Dynamo.

Mosimane also surprisingly included goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena despite ongoing fitness concerns.

“We can wait for the very last moment where the doctors will say to me, ‘Coach, we rule them out’, then we can bring other players, like we brought Moremi the last time," Mosimane said.

“I’ve got doctors who communicate. I’ve got [fitness trainer] ‘KB’ [Kabelo Rangoaga] who talks to the analysts on that side [at Downs], ‘Where sis he, how far is he?’”

Bafana will host the Kenyans at the Orlando Amstel Arena on November 13 (6pm) before travelling to Nairobi for the return fixture on November 17.

Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba, Samukele Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Luther Singh, Tshepang Moremi, Siyanda Ndlovu