Chippa United will be fighting to keep their Carling Knockout Cup dreams alive when they lock horns with Golden Arrows in a high-stakes last-16 showdown, where a coveted quarterfinal spot awaits the victor.

All eyes will turn to King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, as anticipation builds for this eagerly awaited fixture.

The Chilli Boys face a tough assignment against an Arrows side equally eager to progress, setting the stage for a competitive encounter in which both teams will be desperate to avoid an early exit.

For Chippa, the knockout fixture presents an opportunity to make their mark in the competition and build momentum as they pursue a successful cup campaign.

With the tournament entering a decisive stage, the margin for error is small, and every opportunity could prove important in determining which side advances.

Golden Arrows, however, are unlikely to make the task easy.

The Durban-based outfit will have their own ambitions of progressing to the next round and will be determined to make their presence felt against the Eastern Cape side.

More so after a successful run in the MTN 8 Cup, reaching the semifinals.

Arrows coach Pitso Dladla said his team has been hard at work preparing for the weekend cup match.

"There is resilience," the coach said.

"We have been working hard. The boys are motivated and want to continue doing well in cup competitions.

"Our performances have shown that we can compete, and we want to carry that confidence into this competition.

"We need to remain strong defensively, take our chances, and make sure we get the right results."

The two teams will be familiar with each other's strengths and weaknesses, making tactical awareness an important factor in the contest.

Chippa will need to find the right balance between defending resolutely and committing players forward when opportunities arise.

Taking chances in the final third could prove decisive, particularly if the match develops into a tight affair.

Both teams will be aware that one goal can change the complexion of a knockout encounter, placing additional importance on their ability to remain composed under pressure.

The Gqeberha-based side will also need to guard against costly mistakes, as Arrows could punish any lapses in concentration.

Maintaining their shape, winning the important battles in midfield and making effective use of possession will be key elements of their approach.