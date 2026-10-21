Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his players to approach Friday’s CAF Champions League soccer encounter against Wiliete SC as another final, with a place in the next round at stake at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The Brazilians host the Angolan side in the second leg after playing to a goalless draw away from home, leaving the tie finely balanced.

Cardoso said Sundowns had become accustomed to playing high-pressure matches, with every stage of a competition bringing its own challenges.

“We’ve been playing final after final since the season started, and that’s exactly the sense that we have, and it’s the reality," he said.

“It’s a competition that is settled in stages, and there’s always a point on the different stages where it becomes a final."

Cardoso recalled a similar experience when he arrived at Sundowns, pointing to the decisive matches that come with coaching a team expected to challenge for trophies.

“I remember when I arrived at Sundowns, we had to play a final match against Raja Casablanca at home, and it’s been like that ever since.

“It’s the story of the teams that fight to win everything and want to be at the highest stages.”

With the first leg ending goalless, the Brazilians coach acknowledged that neither side had gained a clear advantage and that Sundowns would have to deliver on Friday to secure their passage.

“I see this in that way, two teams that want to move forward and a result away that doesn’t speak for itself.

"There’s no changing of the point, and basically, we’re just playing this one,” he said.

The coach also outlined the possible outcomes, making it clear that his players understood what was required to advance.

“We know if we win, we go through. We know that if we draw 0-0, we go for penalties.

"We know that if we draw with goals, we are out.

“But as I said, finals are to be won, and we need to play at the best level we can so that we achieve a result that allows us to go to the next stage of the competition.”