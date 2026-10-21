Milford FC head coach Xanti Pupuma, who says his team have found confidence and settled into the Betway Premiership, is gearing up for another soccer showdown with Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout Cup on Tuesday at Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Stallions have been drawn against the defending champions in a round of 16 clash, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch after Pirates claimed a 2-0 win in their season opener.

Following the defeat, Milford went on a three-match unbeaten run, winning 1-0 against Siwelele, 2-1 against Kruger United and playing to a goalless draw against Polokwane City, before suffering their second league loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The coach believes his side are in a stronger position now and will be better equipped to challenge the Buccaneers in the knockout competition following the positive league results.

“Hopefully we’ve learned our lessons from the previous game," Pupuma said.

"Already in the first game, we had a few players out, so we had to adjust a few things."

However, he was quick to acknowledge that having more players available would not necessarily have changed the outcome of their first encounter, but he is encouraged by the progress his team have made.

“I’m not saying it would have made a difference, but now we’re going into this game full force," he said.

"We have adjusted to the division, and I think we are in a better space than we were in the first game.

"So hopefully we give them a run for their money.”

Milford are fourth on the PSL log with 15 points from nine matches.

They will go into their encounter against the Soweto giants oozing confidence after their 1-0 win against Golden Arrows last weekend.

Having gained valuable experience during their opening matches in the top flight, Pupuma will be hoping his players can turn that progress into a strong performance when they meet Pirates again.

The challenge will be significant, with the Buccaneers enjoying home advantage and looking to begin their title defence on a positive note.