TS Galaxy caretaker coach Esau Mtsweni sees the Carling Knockout Cup soccer showdown with Kaizer Chiefs as a golden chance for his team to make their mark in the tournament.

The match will be played on Tuesday at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg (7pm).

Mtsweni highlighted the importance of the upcoming battle, urging Galaxy to embrace a winning mindset to seize the moment to keep their cup dreams alive.

The 46-year-old coach has stepped in as caretaker for the Rockets senior team after Bernard Parker's departure.

“Obviously this is a turning point for us," Mtsweni said.

"We have to go there and win the game because that would create opportunities for us."

The coach believes the timing of his opportunity to lead the team is ideal, insisting that coaches must always be prepared to step up when called upon.

“As a coach, you must always be ready. I think this opportunity came at the perfect time, and I’m hopeful that we can make the most of it,” he said.

Mtsweni expressed confidence in the club’s young talent, singling out Seluleko Mahlambi as a player with considerable potential.

"Mahlambi is a very good player for us and I see a bright future for him," he said.

"It is not only about him but also the other young players on the team.

"We have some talented players, and I believe they have a lot of potential."

With Galaxy continuing to work towards their broader ambitions, Mtsweni believes the team has promising players capable of contributing to its progress.

For the coach, the challenge will be to turn that potential into results, with the Carling Knockout Cup offering Galaxy an opportunity to make their mark against one of South African soccer’s biggest clubs.

Last season, the Rockets beat Orbit College 1-0 to book themselves a spot in the semifinals, where they played against Golden Arrows.

Unfortunately, their journey in the cup competition ended at that stage, losing 2-1.

This time Galaxy have shifted their sights to reaching the final.

Other fixtures are:

Saturday, 3pm: Golden Arrows v Chippa United (King Zwelithini Stadium); 6pm: Polokwane City v Siwelele FC (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)

Sunday, 3pm: Kruger United v Amazulu FC (Mbombela Stadium); 6pm: Sekhukune United v Richards Bay (New Peter Mokaba Stadium)

Tuesday, 7pm: Mamelodi Sundowns v Marumo Gallants (Loftus Stadium), Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy (FNB Stadium), Orlando Pirates v Milford FC (Orlando Amstel Arena)

Wednesday, 7pm: Durban City v Stellenbosch (Chatsworth Stadium)