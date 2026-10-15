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Last 16 hurdle awaits Chippa United on the road in Durban

Chippa United handed tough Carling Cup away draw against Golden Arrows

2 min read

Chippa United are gearing up for a stern away test after being drawn against Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16. The Gqeberha outfit will be targeting a deep cup run to redeem last season's early exit and keep their hopes of domestic silverware alive.

Officially launched in partnership with Carling Black Label, this year's edition also brings major fan engagement opportunities through the new Champion Coach Experience, giving supporters the chance to predict line-ups and win substantial prizes.

SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Chippa United will travel to Golden Arrows in the Last 16 of the Carling Knockout Cup.
  • The Chilli Boys aim to bounce back after being eliminated 4-1 by Richards Bay at this stage last season.
  • The Premier Soccer League officially launched the 2026 edition alongside sponsor Carling Black Label on Wednesday.
  • Match dates and kickoff times are yet to be finalised and confirmed by the PSL.
  • The new Champion Coach Experience offers supporters cash rewards and prizes for predicting line-ups and the Champion of the Match.
Chippa United head soccer coach Brandon Truter speaks at the launch of the Carling Knockout competition in Johannesburg on Wednesday Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
Chippa United head soccer coach Brandon Truter speaks at the launch of the Carling Knockout competition in Johannesburg on Wednesday Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES

Chippa United face a tricky away assignment against Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16, with the Gqeberha soccer side set to battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The draw presents another challenge for the Chilli Boys, who will be looking to navigate their way through the knockout tournament to keep alive their hopes of lifting silverware this season.

The latest edition of the Carling Knockout Cup was launched by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in partnership with Carling Black Label on Wednesday, marking the fourth edition of the competition since the brand became its sponsor in 2023.

While the fixture dates are yet to be confirmed by the PSL, Chippa will be preparing for a demanding encounter against an Arrows side who will also be eager to progress in the tournament.

Last season, Chippa, were knocked out early in the tournament, losing 4-1 to Richards Bay in the round of 16.

Beyond the action on the field, this year's competition will introduce the Champion Coach Experience, an initiative aimed at bringing supporters closer to the game by allowing them to test their soccer knowledge and earn rewards for their predictions.

Carling Black Label brand director Kerryn Greanleaf said the initiative was designed to give fans a greater voice in soccer.

“Every fixture creates another opportunity for our champion fans to make their voice count. This is their game, their call,” Greanleaf said.

Supporters can predict starting line-ups for both teams using unique codes found on promotional Carling Black Label packs, with accurate predictions offering a chance to win instant prizes and climb the Champion Coach leaderboard.

Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for the Carling Knockout Cup Champion of the Match during each fixture, with one lucky supporter who correctly predicts the Man of the Match winning R10,000.

For Chippa, however, the immediate focus will be on the soccer, with their away clash against Golden Arrows offering an opportunity to make a strong start to their campaign.

The PSL is expected to announce the dates for the last 16 fixtures in due course.

Other fixtures: Kruger United v AmaZulu FC, Mamelodi Sundowns v Marumo Gallants, Durban City v Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates v Milford FC, Polokwane City v Siwelele FC, Sekhukhune United v Richards Bay, Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy FC

The Herald

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