Chippa United are gearing up for a stern away test after being drawn against Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup Last 16. The Gqeberha outfit will be targeting a deep cup run to redeem last season's early exit and keep their hopes of domestic silverware alive.

Officially launched in partnership with Carling Black Label, this year's edition also brings major fan engagement opportunities through the new Champion Coach Experience, giving supporters the chance to predict line-ups and win substantial prizes.