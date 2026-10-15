Chippa United face a tricky away assignment against Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16, with the Gqeberha soccer side set to battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.
The draw presents another challenge for the Chilli Boys, who will be looking to navigate their way through the knockout tournament to keep alive their hopes of lifting silverware this season.
The latest edition of the Carling Knockout Cup was launched by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in partnership with Carling Black Label on Wednesday, marking the fourth edition of the competition since the brand became its sponsor in 2023.
While the fixture dates are yet to be confirmed by the PSL, Chippa will be preparing for a demanding encounter against an Arrows side who will also be eager to progress in the tournament.
Last season, Chippa, were knocked out early in the tournament, losing 4-1 to Richards Bay in the round of 16.
Beyond the action on the field, this year's competition will introduce the Champion Coach Experience, an initiative aimed at bringing supporters closer to the game by allowing them to test their soccer knowledge and earn rewards for their predictions.
Carling Black Label brand director Kerryn Greanleaf said the initiative was designed to give fans a greater voice in soccer.
“Every fixture creates another opportunity for our champion fans to make their voice count. This is their game, their call,” Greanleaf said.
Supporters can predict starting line-ups for both teams using unique codes found on promotional Carling Black Label packs, with accurate predictions offering a chance to win instant prizes and climb the Champion Coach leaderboard.
Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for the Carling Knockout Cup Champion of the Match during each fixture, with one lucky supporter who correctly predicts the Man of the Match winning R10,000.
For Chippa, however, the immediate focus will be on the soccer, with their away clash against Golden Arrows offering an opportunity to make a strong start to their campaign.
The PSL is expected to announce the dates for the last 16 fixtures in due course.
Other fixtures: Kruger United v AmaZulu FC, Mamelodi Sundowns v Marumo Gallants, Durban City v Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates v Milford FC, Polokwane City v Siwelele FC, Sekhukhune United v Richards Bay, Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy FC