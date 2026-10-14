Young Bucks of Berlin LFA were crowned the inaugural Buffalo City Football Region [BCFR] Navada Clothing-sponsored Inland Stream Regional League champions, capping a remarkable campaign by finishing the competition unbeaten.

The club, based in the rural village of Ndevane, delivered an outstanding season characterised by consistency, determination and competitive quality, collecting an impressive 40 points from 14 matches to secure their place at the summit of the Inland Stream standings.



Their achievement represents a significant milestone not only for the club but also for Berlin LFA, the Ndevane community and the broader Border Coastal Football Region (BCFR), which continues to promote grassroots football development across both urban and rural communities.



Finishing a league campaign without defeat is a notable accomplishment in any competition.

To achieve this in the first edition makes the triumph even more special, ensuring Young Bucks will be remembered as the first champions.



Their success is a testament to the collective effort of the players, technical team, club leadership and supporters who stood behind the team throughout the campaign.



A key contributor to Young Bucks' championship-winning season was leading goalscorer Mxhala Mikhulu, who finished with 12 goals.



He provided an important attacking dimension to a side that combined offensive threat with the consistency and resilience needed to remain unbeaten.



The championship is a source of immense pride for the Berlin LFA and the Ndevane community. It demonstrates the important role that rural football institutions play in nurturing talent, creating opportunities for young footballers and strengthening the grassroots game.

Young Bucks' success also reinforces the importance of building competitive football structures beyond major urban centres.

With organised competitions, committed leadership and opportunities for players to showcase their abilities, rural clubs can compete successfully and create lasting sporting legacies.



For the BCFR, the inaugural Inland Stream Regional League represents another step in expanding the regional football landscape.

Young Bucks will now turn their attention to the BCFR Regional League Championship Playoffs on Sunday, November 15, where they will face the winners of the Coastal Stream Regional League.



The highly anticipated showdown will determine the overall BCFR Navada Clothing-sponsored Regional League Champions for 2026.

With the prestigious title and lucrative championship rewards at stake, Young Bucks FC will be aiming to crown their Inland Stream campaign with regional glory. — DDC