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Sundowns halt Pirates' run to clinch MTN8 crown

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Orlando Pirates 2-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to claim the MTN8 crown.
  • Teboho Mokoena struck in the first half before Iqraam Rayners converted a late penalty to seal the win.
  • Pirates missed an opportunity to equalise when Ronwen Williams stopped Gamphani Lungu's 63rd-minute penalty.
  • The victory earned Sundowns the R10m winners' prize and ended their MTN8 trophy drought dating back to 2021.
Tebogo Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate a goal during the MTN 8 Final match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)
Tebogo Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate a goal during the MTN 8 Final match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

It was not to be a fifth MTN 8 title on the trot for Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns dethroned them with a 2-0 defeat in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

A first-half goal by Teboho Mokoena and a penalty in the dying minutes from Iqraam Rayners ensured that the Brazilians clinched the title and walked away with R10m.

The last time Downs had lifted the trophy was in 2021.

Gamphani Lungu had a chance to level matters in the 63rd minute for Pirates but had his penalty saved by Ronwen Williams.

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