Sundowns halt Pirates' run to clinch MTN8 crown

It was not to be a fifth MTN 8 title on the trot for Orlando Pirates as Mamelodi Sundowns dethroned them with a 2-0 defeat in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

A first-half goal by Teboho Mokoena and a penalty in the dying minutes from Iqraam Rayners ensured that the Brazilians clinched the title and walked away with R10m.

The last time Downs had lifted the trophy was in 2021.

Gamphani Lungu had a chance to level matters in the 63rd minute for Pirates but had his penalty saved by Ronwen Williams.



