His main focus is qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Acon) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next year, but Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is building depth and bringing the age of the squad down.

Bafana are not only expected to qualify for the next Afcon but also the 2030 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain and increasing the pool by introducing younger players is part of the long-term plan.

Forward thinking is vital because experienced players in the current team like Ronwen Williams, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane and Bathusi Aubaas are more than 30 years old.

Afcon qualifier victories over Guinea and Eritrea, which have given Bafana firm control of Group D with six points from two matches, gave an indication of what the future looks like.

Those wins were engineered by younger and inexperienced players like Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Samukele Kabini, Thapelo Maseko, Relebohile Mofokeng and Luther Singh.

There were also senior international debuts for Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Lebone Seema and Mosimane did not use Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Evidence Makgopa, who were not considered due to injuries.

Mosimane is sweating on the fitness of Modiba, Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas and Mosimane is expected to use some of the inexperienced players in the international friendly against Egypt on Sunday in Cairo.

“From the team that came from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, we had five players with injuries and we also had Jayden Adams who passed on and may his soul rest in peace,” Mosimane said after the comprehensive 5-0 win over Eritrea.

“We had to bring in five new players; we had to bring in young players from Europe to allow them to play. I am happy that one of them [Singh] scored.

“We want to bring the age down but at the same time we are not just focusing on that.

"Experience also helps and I am happy that one of the most experienced players in the squad, Temba Zwane managed to get a chance.”

Zwane, who is the oldest player in the Bafana squad, replaced Sithole after 80 minutes and helped Bafana to maintain control as they closed out the match against Eritrea.

“I would not like him not to play after the red card he got from the World Cup. Bringing him back gives him respect and confidence, but the foundation is the team that comes from the World Cup.”

During Sunday’s friendly against Egypt, Mosimane wants more goals from strikers as they have been struggling in front of goal over the past few outings.