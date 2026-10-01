Week two of the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League is set to deliver thrilling action across both the Coastal and Inland streams following an explosive opening round.

All eyes will be on the Gqeberha derby as league debutants and current Coastal Stream leaders GQ Cavaliers take on last season's finalists, Old Grey.

After delivering a spectacle last week, the Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League fixtures promise to carry on the same trajectory in week two of the competition.

The Gqeberha derby between Old Grey and the GQ Cavaliers is going to be the highlight.

Old Grey were the finalists last season while Cavaliers are in their debut season.

Despite being the newbies, Cavaliers are the Coastal Stream leaders after they massacred Buffalo City Relatives 6-1 last weekend.

Old Grey suffered a shock defeat to Sunday River Valley.

Relatives will face Seven Stars at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane and will be hoping to redeem themselves after their Gqeberha embarrassment.

Stars will be looking to bounce back after they were annihilated by Amavarara 3-0 in their Komani Derby.

Amavarara will welcome Gqeberha United at the Dumpy Adams in Komani on Saturday.

Gqeberha United are coming off a big win after they beat Makana Rhini United 5-1.

Newbies Prides, who beat Camdeboo in the first round, face Sundays River Valley Academy.

The last match in the Coastal Stream is MARU travelling to Camdeboo at the Botanic Gardens sports grounds.

Defending champions FC Ravens will be looking for their second win of the league.

They face Amaxesibe at the Mputhumi Mafumbatha Stadium in Bizana at 3pm.

Ravens beat United 3-1 last week while Komani United beat Amaxesibe 2-1.

Before that main event clash, there will be a curtain-raiser at 1pm at the same ground, where Bizana Pondo City will face Matatiele.

Pondo City are coming off a draw, while Matatiele did not play in the first round. United will face Sinenkani at the Mthatha Stadium.

Sinenkani recorded a 3-0 win over Matta Milan to be Inland Stream leaders.

Matta Milan face Bush Bucks, while Komani United square up with University of Fort Hare.

Fort Hare are still in search of their first win of the competition.