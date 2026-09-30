Bafana boss Eritrea in Cairo

There is still a long way to go to the tournament, but SA have put themselves in a good position in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a perfect start of six points from two matches.

They opened the qualifying campaign by overcoming Guinea and continued with a more controlled and dominant 5-0 win over Eritrea, which was influenced by a brace from Relebohile Mofokeng at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday.

Mofokeng gave SA the 2-0 lead at half-time, and more damage was inflicted by attackers Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh after the break as Bafana solidified their place on top of Group D.

The five unanswered goals in Cairo have significantly boosted their goal difference on the log, and it is up to Guinea and Kenya to close the gap in their match in Conakry on Thursday.

The other aspect that is going to please coach Pitso Mosimane is that they kept a clean sheet, something they only managed once in five outings going into this match.

Mosimane made two forced changes to this match, with Samukele Kabini and Bathusi Aubaas replacing the injured Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Aubrey Modiba and Teboho Mokoena.

Eritrea created the match’s two real chances inside five minutes as SA tried to settle down, but they could not find their way past goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Bafana replied a few minutes later with an attack of their own, but Mofokeng was unlucky when his shot hit the upright with Eritrea goalkeeper Yonathan Sultan beaten.

Bafana were forced into a change after 12 minutes when Aubaas wobbled off the pitch with an injury, and he was replaced by Brooklym Poggenpoel for his debut.

This is a serious concern for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso as he may face Orlando Pirates in the highly anticipated MTN8 final next weekend in Durban without Modiba, Mokoena and Aubaas if they don’t recover in time.

Bafana took the lead after 19 minutes when Mofokeng put the ball beyond the outstretched arms of Sultan after he received the ball from Appollis in midfield.

This was Mofokeng’s first goal for Bafana in his 19th appearance and Mosimane would be hoping he continues with scoring form as they bid to qualify for the Afcon in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania (Pamoja) next year.

Mofokeng stretched Bafana’s lead after 45 minutes when he controlled the ball in the box and beat two Eritrean defenders before beating Sultan after he was released by Kabini.

SA put this match beyond doubt after 52 minutes when midfielder Sphephelo Sithole put the ball in the net after the Eritrean defence failed to defend properly.

For the third goal, Appollis dribbled past Henos Asmelash and unleashed a shot that Sultan could only parry into the path of Sithole, who had an easy task of finding the back of the net.

The floodgates were open and Rayners joined the scoring party with the fourth goal after he was released by Appollis as Bafana took advantage of a sloppy mistake from Sultan.

With three points and four goals in the bag, Mosimane introduced Singh, Lebone Seema, Cassius Mailula and Themba Zwane for Olwethu Makhanya, Rayners, Thapelo Maseko and Sithole.

There was still time for Singh to complete the rout during optional time, as SA completed an emphatic win that will boost their confidence ahead of meetings with Kenya in November.

Bafana stays in North Africa for a few more days as they have an international friendly against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening, where Mosimane is expected to give opportunities to players who did not play against Guinea and Eritrea.