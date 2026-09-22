Mntambo backs Mbuthuma amid calls for more goals

While some football pundits and sections of the public are questioning Orlando Pirates player Yanela Mbuthuma’s selection in the Bafana Bafana squad, former PSL player Linda Mntambo has defended it.

Mntambo believes the former Eastern Cape ABC Motsepe League player, who was with Thohoyandou in 2023, has done enough this season to earn a call-up to the national set-up.

Last week, the striker was drafted into new Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane’s 30-man squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, as well as a friendly against Egypt.

His inclusion caught many by surprise, with questions raised about his goal-scoring record — especially as his national call-up came at a time when his mentor at Pirates, Abdeslam Ouaddou, had complained about the player not converting chances created by the club.

Ouaddou said the striker was capable of more than he was delivering.

The 24-year-old has scored two goals in the league. In the assists column, he has one in the Nedbank Cup and two in the MTN8.

Mntambo said that though the goals were not flowing for Mbuthuma, his overall contribution on the pitch should not be overlooked.

He went as far as saying the forward was an MTN8 Last Men candidate. The Last Men award recognises the best player of the competition.

Pirates are in the final and will play Mamelodi Sundowns in October.

“He’s been under pressure to perform, and he’s not crumbled at all, which shows he’s strong mentally, and as a coach that is what you want from a player,” Mntambo said.

“When there’s pressure, that means that something is expected of you.

“He’s been showing this season in some games.

“In the semifinal of the MTN8 against Sekhukhune in late August, he created two goals; yes, he didn’t score, but you can’t overlook those aspects.”

Responding directly to media questions and fan scepticism, Mosimane urged critics to look past just the raw numbers and give the player a fair chance.

Mosimane highlighted Mbuthuma’s physical profile, raw determination and overall contribution to the team’s shape as key assets required at the international level.

“I don’t know what other people are saying, and I don’t know why people brand him as an enemy

“I think he’s a national team player. He scores goals for Orlando Pirates.

“I think you’ve seen him scoring few goals in the Orlando Stadium.