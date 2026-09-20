Highbury plan to use international break to sharpen scoring

The Gqeberha side have scored four goals this season from victories against The Bees, Hope FC and Upington City.

Missing chances is not new to the team, and the coach is determined to fix the issue.

Speaking after their draw on Friday, Vilakazi said: “We are missing chances.

“We need to align and make sure that we rectify that.

“We dominate all the games that we play, but we find it very difficult to convert our chances into goals.

“However, we can’t give up, and we can’t look down now.

“We’ll have to work hard on our finishing and convert our chances into goals.

“The team is playing very well, but I think if we don’t concede and we try to give ourselves a chance of doing well going forward, we will try to do more.

“Today, we ticked all the boxes; it’s only our finishing that failed.

“I was happy with the team; defensively we are strong, and we are not conceding easily.

“Offensively, we create many scoring opportunities, which we need to convert into goals, but we are failing.

“So, I am not happy with all the aspects of that department of finishing.”

Highbury have dropped to fourth place on the log with 10 points from five matches.

The next round of fixtures are:

Saturday October 10: Hungry Lions vs Real Native, Lerumo Lions vs Hope FC,; Magesi FC vs NWU FC, Midlands Wanderers vs Venda FC, Orbit College vs Highbury, Pretoria University vs Leicesterford City.

Sunday October 11: Cape Town City FC vs The Bees, Gomora United vs Upington City