AmaZulu target regular wins over Bucs, Chiefs and Downs

“I think we are currently doing very well, but we know that we still have a lot to learn. There’s also a lot that’s still to be achieved at this club. We want our players to go to the national team. We also want to win against so-called big teams.”

Usuthu last beat Pirates in August 2013, winning via Bongani Ndulula’s solitary goal in the league at FNB Stadium.

AmaZulu’s last victory against Mamelodi Sundowns came in December 2021, beating the Tshwane heavyweights 1-0 courtesy of Augustine Mulenga’s lone goal, also ending the Brazilians’ 17-game unbeaten streak at the time under coach Benni McCarthy at Kings Park Stadium.

AmaZulu’s last victory over Chiefs was in October 2023 in the Carling Knockout round of 16 at FNB Stadium, where Taariq Fielies netted the game’s only goal.