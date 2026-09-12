BREAKING | Jordaan re-elected as Safa president, beating competition from Zungu

In the lead-up to the elections, Jordaan did not give interviews, but he is going to be confronted with continuing calls to improve the fortunes of the organisation that has been riddled with instability.

At the end of the month, Bafana Bafana start the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with clashes against Guinea and Eritrea.

Jordaan and his new national executive committee (NEC) will have to make sure that coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are afforded adequate preparation.

Jordaan will now turn his attention to the courts in November, where he is facing allegations of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft involving more than R1.3m in Safa funds.

Zungu promised to transform South African football by restoring governance and integrity, getting things right at the grassroots level, and prioritising women’s and schools’ football.

Before the election, Safa said several delegates received death threats, intimidation and harassment, and they reported the matter to the police.