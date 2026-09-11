More claims of fraud, bickering befall Safa congress

Monyepao, it has emerged, has since apologised to the Safa regions for what she called a genuine error, but that did not stop NEC member Lebogang Riet from laying a criminal complaint against her.

“The CEO [Monyepao] lied again, trying to correct her initial mistake,” Riet said of an article which was sent to membership last week, which stated incumbent Jordaan could be nominated by any region instead of his home branch, as per the known statutes.

“There was no statute which she quoted from, that’s why she couldn’t tell us where she took that extract from ... there’s no Safa statute like that,” Riet said yesterday.

“They have already used this statute to eliminate people that go on the ballot.

“We are not planning drama, but drama might come from them [Safa’s hierarchy] because we are just here to defend our constitution and make sure things are done according to the constitution.”

Riet said he would not withdraw the case he had opened against Monyepao.

“I am waiting for action from the police and our lawyers have already interacted with them,” Riet, the chairperson of Force For Change, which backs Zungu, said.

But Jordaan, it is believed, has long done groundwork, having campaigned for two years, while Zungu’s train only started rolling this year.

In spite of that, Riet echoed the AmaZulu owner’s belief that their faction would win.

“We are positive that our man will emerge.

“We’ve worked very hard to mobilise people who will vote for him,” he said.

Zungu expressed reservations this week about attempts to buy delegates, though he did not provide specific evidence.

“Notwithstanding all this, we will win convincingly.”