Chippa United's winless run continues with Milford stalemate

Chippa United remained winless as honours were shared in their Betway Premiership match against newly promoted Milford FC at the Buffalo City Stadium, in KuGompo City on Saturday afternoon.

There was a fairly even start to the encounter, with neither side failing to test both goalkeepers in the first 20 minutes.

Milford then gained momentum with multiple crosses but could not convert in the area.

The away team kept playing the ball wide to stretch the compact Chippa United.

Bulelani Sigomoshe’s free kick was Milford’s only shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Both teams came from the dugouts re-energised as they hit each other with fast counterattacks.

Muzomuhle Khanyi came close to breaking the deadlock for Chippa, but he skyed his shot from an accurate cross from Azola Tshobeni.

A few minutes later, a second chance fell for Khanyi, but his shot hit the bottom left of the woodwork.

Milford head coach Xhanti Pupuma called for reinforcements in the 65th minute as he subbed on Yanelisa Nomandela and Jabulile Gxakoshe.

Both teams continued to attempt to break each other’s defences, but neither prevailed.