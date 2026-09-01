BREAKING | Pitso Mosimane finally confirmed by Safa as new Bafana coach

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After weeks of speculations, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan on Tuesday unveiled Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Mosimane returns to the Bafana hot seat as a replacement for Hugo Broos, whose contract came to an end after five years in which he helped to revive the team from no-hopers to contendors.

Broos has left the team on a high note after he guided them to a historic knockout stage at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada recently.

Mosimane has no time to settle, with the team due in camp at the end of the month to start preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana’s first match for the qualifiers of the tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, begin with a home clash against Guinea and an away match against Eritrea at the end of the month.