The anticipation and energy levels are high, so are the expectations for the Springbok Sevens as they kick off the new HSBC SVNS season on Saturday in Dubai, while for Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman, the start of the season also brings relief, as their preparations and game readiness can finally be tested and judged.

Snyman and this team enter the fray as defending series champions, while their pedigree and ability to win this event have been proven repeatedly. In fact, Snyman won here as a player and a coach, a clear indication of the consistent form the South Africans have shown in this Arabian Gulf tournament.

On Saturday morning, Snyman will see whether his pre-season tweaks will be bearing immediate fruit, as some of the planning will only be relevant near the business end of the season.

“We had a different approach to our pre-season this year, and we got most of our contact conditioning in through playing matches,” Snyman said as the team finished their tournament preparations on Friday.

“I think that worked well and now we just need to bring everything together. With the last three tournaments of the season also the qualifiers for the Olympic Games in 2028, you want to be at your very best then.

“For that to happen, we needed to tweak things now. For me, some of those are to blood new players earlier, rather than later. You want to be sure all the senior guys in the squad are fresh and ready for the last three, so I think this is the perfect opportunity to bring in new players. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they can do this weekend.”

Snyman included two uncapped players in the squad, Van Reenen Kruger and JC Mars, and he gave both a nod of approval for the way they integrated into a senior group of players.

“You will always be nervous before the start of a new season, but once that first kick-off happens and once that first tackle has been made, then you'll get into it,” said Snyman.

“New players also bring a lot of energy, and that always helps. Our system and senior players also allow me to bring in one of two new players. That is only possible if everybody is pulling their weight. We have this attitude of competitive excellence and energy inside the squad and that makes it possible for new players to add value.”

Whilst there was a different approach in conditioning, the goal for each tournament remains the same as last year – at least reaching the semi-finals.

“Winning is very important obviously and is part of the goals we have for the season,” he said.

“Another is our strategy for each match. We take it one game at a time. First off is one of the best on the circuit in Argentina. We will need to be our utmost best for that. We know they are a quality side; they’ve been number one for quite some time, but I think the guys are ready for the challenge. We approach each game as a knock-out, so the guys will be switched on and ready.”

Blitzboks’ Pool A fixtures: 9.52am: Argentina ; 12.55pm: Australia; 5.38pm: US. — SA Rugby Communications



