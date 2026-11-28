Springbok back-row Paul de Villiers will start the Nations Championship final against France at No 8 after Pieter-Steph du Toit was ruled out through injury, South Africa announced Saturday.

Cameron Hanekom will switch to flanker in place of Du Toit for Sunday's showpiece match at Twickenham.

Franco Mostert will start the game on the replacements bench to fill the gap left by the eight-times capped De Villiers's promotion to the starting side.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced Wednesday that Du Toit, a two-time World Cup winner and twice world player of the year, was being withdrawn from the final because of a "niggle".

Du Toit was involved in a clash with Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey during South Africa's 20-17 defeat in Dublin last week, but Wednesday's announcement from the Springboks made no mention of that incident.

The 34-year-old had been included in the South Africa starting side for the final unveiled on Monday.

Reigning world champions South Africa are trying to avoid a third successive loss. A 21-19 pool-stage defeat by France in Paris preceded the match against Ireland.

Revised South Africa team (15-1)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Paul de Villiers, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Salmaan Moerat; Thomas du Toit, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Emmanuel Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Canan Moodie