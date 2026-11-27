McLeod will provide a report detailing the principal themes and her recommendations.

But what players say will not be published, no new sanctions will come out of it and she is not charged with determining any individual responsibility.

"This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation," said Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon.

"We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority.

"This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn," added Boon.

"Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn. It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate."

The issue was reignited this month by Usman Khawaja, who claimed in his autobiography that the whole team knew about the plot to alter the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

He also claimed the practice was used in the second Test at Port Elizabeth.

A Cricket Australia probe at the time concluded only skipper Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Bancroft were in the know. They were sent home in disgrace and banned for between nine and 12 months.

Khawaja's version of events was backed by Warner and Bancroft, but strenuously denied by current captain Pat Cummins and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The bowling group at the time — which also included Nathan Lyon — released a joint statement in 2021 denying any involvement.

Cricket Australia last weekend said Cummins had their "unanimous support" to remain Test captain and rejected any suggestion his integrity had been compromised, while praising him for changing the culture of the team.

Australia are preparing for four Tests against New Zealand, starting in Perth on December 9.