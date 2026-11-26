Steve Borthwick said Freddie Steward had added dimensions to his game after recalling the full-back to his starting side, with England chasing a second straight win over New Zealand.

The two teams will renew hostilities at Twickenham in the Nations Championship third-place play-off on Saturday – a week after England romped to a record-breaking 37-12 win over the All Blacks on the same ground.

England finished second in the northern hemisphere pool while New Zealand were runners-up in the southern hemisphere section.

Steward replaces George Furbank at fullback in one of five changes to the starting side.

Furbank, back in the England side after two years out with injuries, has been omitted from the match-day 23 altogether despite starring against Australia and the All Blacks this month and only missing the 13-try rout of Japan because of a groin problem.

Steward, renowned for his skill under the high ball, replaced Furbank against Japan and demonstrated the development of his attacking game with a chip ahead off the outside of his boot which created a try for wing Will Joseph.

"George Furbank has played very well but at the same point in time I want to develop a squad as well as a team," England coach Borthwick said after naming his side to play New Zealand on Wednesday.

"Freddie's been playing really well and against Japan he did exactly what the team needed of him.

"He keeps adding dimensions to his game and he has different strengths to George. Fred's carrying through the line and power to create a dent is very significant. He's really stepped up with his link play on edges, which has been very good. He has chased improvement."

Tommy Freeman returns on the wing as England bid to underline their status as contenders for next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia with a sixth win in a row.

In the pack, Exeter flanker Greg Fisilau is set for his first Test start.

Fisilau's full debut comes after a trio of impressive performances off the bench this month and sees him surpass father Kenni, who won six caps for Tonga from 1999 to 2005, as the leading rugby player in his family.

"Greg's dad always said that until he plays for England, his dad's the best rugby player in the family," said Borthwick. "Well now Greg's the best rugby player in the family."

Borthwick added: "New Zealand did a very good job at the breakdown last weekend.

"We expect them to come heavily in that area this weekend and Greg's got an engine that's out of this world. We're going to need that and his breakdown presence."

The other England changes are in the front row, where hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and prop Ellis Genge join Joe Heyes.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie is due to name his side on Thursday.

Another defeat would take Rennie's record in his first year as All Blacks coach to seven wins and six losses – New Zealand's worst set of results since 1949.

England (15-1): Freddie Steward; Tommy Freeman, Henry Slade, Seb Atkinson, Will Joseph; Fin Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Ben Earl, Greg Fisilau, Ollie Chessum; Alex Coles, Maro Itoje (capt); Joe Heyes, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge. Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Will Stuart, George Martin, Ben Curry, Henry Pollock, Archie McParland, Marcus Smith. – AFP

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