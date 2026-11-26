Border rugby has lost another coaching talent as Onke Dubase takes his expertise to KwaZulu-Natal after landing a prestigious head of rugby position at Glenwood High School.

The former Border Bulldogs captain, who earned more than 100 caps for the provincial outfit, will take charge of the Green Machine's rugby programme from next year.

The 37-year-old has earned the opportunity to lead the Durban school's rugby following years of building his reputation as one of the Eastern Cape's most experienced schoolboy coaches.

Glenwood announced Dubase's appointment earlier this week, confirming that he would succeed Justin Hollis as the school looks to strengthen its rugby structures and build a sustainable programme.

Dubase brings with him considerable experience across school, club and provincial rugby, having established himself as a respected figure in the development of young players.

The former Southern Kings player has previously coached at East London schools Stirling and Hudson Park, where his involvement helped to open doors into provincial coaching structures.

He has also been part of the coaching setups of the provincial U16 Grant Khomo and U18 Craven Week teams.

At provincial level, Dubase recently took charge of the Border U21 side in the latest edition of the SA Shield.

His coaching success has not been limited to youth rugby, having also guided East London Police to the Eastern Cape Super 14 title in March this year.

His growing reputation has earned him further recognition, with an invitation to attend the World Rugby level 3 coaching course, an advanced qualification focusing on high-performance coaching, tactical preparation, performance analysis and player development.

He was one of three Border representatives, alongside Tyrone Rankin and Phumlani Blaauw, selected by SA Rugby to participate in the programme, which brought together 48 SA coaches and two coaches from Zimbabwe.

In announcing the appointment, Glenwood described Dubase's arrival as an investment in the future of its rugby programme.

The school said he would be responsible for driving the strategic direction and growth of rugby, overseeing coaching development, strengthening player pathways and promoting a culture of discipline, accountability, teamwork and excellence.

It added that his experience across different levels of the game, together with his commitment to mentoring and developing young players, aligned with the school's vision of producing well-rounded young men.