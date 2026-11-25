The Springbok Sevens team arrived in Dubai this week with some firm beliefs in place and determined to continue their good form at The Sevens Stadium this weekend, when the first of six HSBC SVNS Series tournaments for the 2027 season kicks off.

Ryan Oosthuizen arrived for a ninth tournament in the Arabian desert and said there is no reason why they cannot deliver a successful result again.

The Blitzbok stalwart has enjoyed six trophy lifts already, and said he is ready for more.

“We have played well in Dubai over the years, and the results proved that, so to call it a happy hunting ground is fair,” Oosthuizen said as the team prepared for a quick flush-out session in the gym after their overnight flight from Cape Town.

“That does not bring any guarantees though, as this is a new season with new challenges, and the eight-team format demands your absolute best in every match you play.”

According to the durable forward, who has scored 290 points (58 tries) in 65 tournaments, the heat in Dubai has been an advantage for the Blitzboks and could be again.

“It is always very hot here, something that we are used to by now, as we prepare in Stellenbosch, where the temperatures have been in the 30s,” he said.

“Some of the other teams are coming here are not used to the heat and that catches up with them. While the heat does work in our favour, the reality is that you still need to be at your best.

"You must make your tackles and execute your role in the team to be successful and that is what we are all looking to do.

“We have a motto of ‘competitive excellence’ in the team, where we push each other as hard as we can during training sessions, and that helps in matches.

"We work really hard in those sessions, and no team selection is a given.

“You have to earn your place. With the amount of talent and youngsters coming through our ranks, it is tough.”

Oosthuizen said the two pools of four teams also added to the intensity and competitiveness of the series.

“At least six of the eight teams can win any tournament on a given weekend, so it is really competitive,” he said.

“Every match is like a final, so you cannot afford mistakes. For us, being defending series champions might put a target on our backs, but we don’t mind.

"We were down and out a couple of seasons back and I don’t want to experience that feeling ever again.

“Like the Springboks, we have been on top for the last two season, but it does not guarantee anything.

"We play for the badge, for the honour of representing your country and for the system.

"It is never about yourself; you always put the system first. If we stick to that, we will be tough to beat.” – SA Rugby Communications