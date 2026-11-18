Missing all six HSBC SVNS Series tournaments in the 2026 season was not great, but at least Springbok Sevens flyer Quewin Nortje recovered in time for the World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux, where he was – as in 2025 – a member of the squad crowned world champions.

That was worth the disappointment of missing out on the regular season, but this season, the 23-year-old wing hopes to be involved in all six tournaments of the World Series when it kicks off in Dubai next weekend, and to be back in Cape Town, where the Blitzboks will be looking for a third consecutive title.

“I know selection is not guaranteed for any tournament and coach (Philip Snyman) explained to us that he is also looking at building squad depth, but I am very keen to make it into the Dubai and Cape Town squads having missed out the last time around,” Nortje said after yet another scorching session at their Stellenbosch training base, where the Blitzboks are fine-tuning their preparations for the first two events.

“We won in Dubai in 2024 when I made my debut, so it will always be special, while playing in Cape Town remains the biggest highlight for any Blitzbok. To play in front of your family, friends and those who made sacrifices for you to live your dream remains a very special feeling.”

Nortje was hamstrung by injury for close to six months and, much to Snyman’s relief, regained fitness for the three World Championship events, where they claimed a historic first win in Hong Kong and a consecutive world champion title.

“It was great to be playing again, as it was really frustrating at times when the hamstring injury was holding me back,” said Nortje.

“Luckily, this time around, I had a proper pre-season and could really work hard at training to put my name in the hat for selection for Dubai and Cape Town.”

Snyman will name the selected 13 players for the Dubai tournament on Friday and Nortje wants to add to his 180 tournament points (36 tries), accumulated in 15 tournaments.

“It was amazing when I came back into the squad, just to realise what a special bond we have amongst this group of players,” he said.

“I recall when we were travelling from Valladolid to Bordeaux this year – a nine-hour bus ride – we played card games the whole trip, spending time as a team and that just made me realise once again what a unique bond we have.”

Nortje is also looking forward to seeing who will be included in Snyman’s final Dubai squad, as Van Reenen Kruger, a fellow track athlete when they were still at the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool (Boys’ High School) in Pretoria, is amongst the trimmed-down group of 16 who are in line for the opening tournament.

“Yes, we were in the same year group and ran track together at Affies in Pretoria, and in fact, we were part of the relay team that broke a longstanding record,” Nortje recalls.

“Van Heerden is a very capable sevens player as well – I watched him play this season at the Safari Sevens, and he was great. It was no surprise when I saw him being called up here at Stellenbosch to train with us.

“It would be really cool if he could play. On the track, I always handed the baton over to him for the next leg; imagine if I could pass him the ball for his first try,” Nortje said with a broad smile. – SA Rugby Communications

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