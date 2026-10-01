SummaryOpen the quick read
- EP will travel to Wellington to face the Boland Kavaliers in the SA Rugby U21 Shield South Section semifinal on Saturday.
- Boland secured home ground advantage at Boland Stadium after edging ahead of EP on points difference in the league phase.
- The two sides head into the clash level across their previous meetings this season, with each team claiming an away victory.
- EP enter the fixture on a high after dominating the SWD Eagles 57-19, scoring eight tries in George.
- In the North Section semifinal, the Harmony Griffons will take on Griquas in Welkom.
A fearless EP Elephants team are not afraid of travelling to face the Boland Kavaliers in their backyard in a winner-takes-all SA Rugby U21 Shield south section semifinal in Wellington on Saturday, coach Shaun "Trok" Oliver says.
Boland earned the right to stage the match at the Boland Stadium because they finished ahead of EP on points difference after the final round of league matches were played last weekend.
In the north section semifinal, the Griffons face Griquas in Welkom on Saturday.
In sixth round encounters EP thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in George and Boland hammered the Border Bulldogs 78-0 in Wellington last Saturday.
Saturday's semi in Wellington promises to be a hard-fought affair with little to choose between the sides.
In a first found encounter in Worcester EP pulled off an 38-24 away win over the Kavaliers, who exacted revenge by beating EP 29-27 in a second round in Gqeberha.
"Our attitude must be right and the team team must execute the plan we have in place for the semifinal," Oliver said.
'EP are not afraid of the Boland Kavaliers and we will be playing for everyone in the Eastern Cape.
“Our preparations have been much better than last year, and our expectations are very high for 2026.
“EP will field a balanced team who will focus on ourselves.
“Our set piece is a department where we will strive to get it right from the start and to execute our game plan from there.
“We will set high standards for ourselves.
“It was important to maintain our winning momentum ahead of the semis."
EP were keen to pile on the points to improve their points difference and they crossed the Eagles line on eight occasions last week.
The Elephants try-scorers were Sean van Zijl (2), Xander Wiltshire, Dandre van Jaarsveld, Cameron Doyle, Lyle Meintjies, Luyolo Nqeno and Brent Koraan.
Meintjies was in good form off the kicking tee and booted seven conversions and penalty.
Nine provincial teams were divided into two sections in the Shield.
The south comprises Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD, and the north features the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.
The semifinal winners will play in the grand final between the south and north groups.
Saturday's semifinals:
South section: Boland Kavaliers v EP Elephants
North section: Griffons v Griquas
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