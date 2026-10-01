A fearless EP Elephants team are not afraid of travelling to face the Boland Kavaliers in their backyard in a winner-takes-all SA Rugby U21 Shield south section semifinal in Wellington on Saturday, coach Shaun "Trok" Oliver says.

Boland earned the right to stage the match at the Boland Stadium because they finished ahead of EP on points difference after the final round of league matches were played last weekend.

In the north section semifinal, the Griffons face Griquas in Welkom on Saturday.

In sixth round encounters EP thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in George and Boland hammered the Border Bulldogs 78-0 in Wellington last Saturday.

Saturday's semi in Wellington promises to be a hard-fought affair with little to choose between the sides.

In a first found encounter in Worcester EP pulled off an 38-24 away win over the Kavaliers, who exacted revenge by beating EP 29-27 in a second round in Gqeberha.

"Our attitude must be right and the team team must execute the plan we have in place for the semifinal," Oliver said.