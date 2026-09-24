Swallows celebrate 115-year legacy as ‘factory of black Springboks’

There is a Latin phrase, Pari passu, meaning equal footing or moving together in equal step.

The words are found on the crest of Swallows Rugby Football Club’s badge and were adopted by its founding fathers in 1911.

Their vision was to see the club grow over the years and be among the best in terms of rugby development — not only of Xhosa people’s rugby but also of the broader black sporting experience in the region and beyond.

While clubs came and dissolved in the Border region over the past century or so, Swallows stood resolute, in honour of the words of those who founded it.

In the Eastern Cape — in fact, SA — it is among a few clubs that survived both World War 1 and World War 2, forced removals from East Bank, where the club is said to have originated, to Mdantsane in the early 1960s, and the whole period of apartheid with its oppression and segregation in rugby.

“We are older than the oldest political party, the ANC,” the club’s current president, Zuko Matyeshana, said.

Their prescience after 115 years, it is safe to say, has been attained.

During the apartheid era, the club was the factory of black Springboks and, even post-apartheid, fulfilled the same role.

Makazole Mapimpi is the most recent notable on that long list, which also includes legends Preston Vuyisile “PV” Maneli, Thandi August, Thobile Mtya and Patsa Matyeshana, to name a few.

Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani also formed part of the Swallows ranks.

Adding to the moniker of being the factory of the best players, they have dominated club rugby circles in terms of silverware.

From league and tournament titles in the Border to the Eastern Cape Super 14 accolade, they have conquered.

To this day, Swallows, together with another dinosaur of club rugby in the Border, Old Selbornians, are the only teams to have made it to the semifinals of the Gold Cup.

The rugby fraternity will tell you that this is not a “Mickey Mouse” feat — it is a tall mountain to climb, as the Gold Cup is SA’s biggest and hardest club competition.

To celebrate those achievements over the years, those who have contributed immensely to the club will gather with the community of Mdantsane, which Zuko Matyeshana said played a huge role in its long existence.

The club will host a rugby tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the NU1 Mdantsane field featuring the crème de la crème of the region’s clubs.

By Thursday, Breakers, Moonlight, Fort Beaufort United, Sibanye, Black Eagles, Cape Aloes, Lukhanyisa, Winter Rose, Hurricanes, Imidushane, Red Fire, Wallabies, WSU All Blacks and Swallows Mooiplaas were clubs that had confirmed.

“The preparations for the event are going well, the clubs have confirmed they are coming,” Zuko said.

“It should be a big event because of what the club has done for the region.

“From the Border Bulldogs to SAU20, SA A, Springboks in the apartheid and post, the club has done immense work in producing players.

“Every time there’s an event celebrating the club we always get good attendance,” Zuko said.